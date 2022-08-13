Big island wildfire spreads to more than 16,000 acres

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Leilani fire is now 16,400 acres in the Pu’u Anahulu Game Management Area above Waikoloa Village and is over two miles from Highway 190. Crews say its 30 percent contained, but fueled by wind gusts.

“They are still working in hot, windy conditions and they are really at the mercy of natural weather conditions, but they are making good progress,” said Dan Dennison, DLNR spokesperson.

As multiple agencies work together to build firelines with heavy equipment, the Army has five helicopters up for water drops to douse the hotspots.

“As of today (Friday), it has moved into some dryland forest, native ohia trees that are being impacted, but they are really working hard to keep it out of those sensitive areas,” said Dennison.

The state says the fire started weeks ago in the Pohakuloa Training Area and then spread to state property.

“It just basically was low lying and just waiting for this type of perfect weather. As soon as the weather kicked up a few days ago, it just kind of reignited it,” said Kaanapu Jacobsen, union president, Federal Fire Fighters of Hawaii.

Jacobsen says on July 21, they were ordered to use a back burn against the smaller wildfire that was 500 acres, but instead of controlling the blaze, it made it worse.

“After they put the drip torches down to the ground, it got up close to I’d say over 2,000 acres that day, and probably spread to another five to another 1,000 acres as the fire burns out,” he said.

“That day due to the lack of supervision in the you know, just the selfishness of the supervisor that day decided to basically back burn in the whole area and totally stepping outside of the plan,” said Kaanapu.

“It’s frustrating when you know that if we did the correct tactics on the 21st we wouldn’t even be here on this fire,” he added.

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii says it’s aware of the union’s concerns. An after-action report will be completed, but the focus now is on containing the fire.

The fire isn’t threatening homes, but Hawaii island residents watch with concern.

“It goes from Mauna Loa all the way towards Mauna Kea. I don’t know how you guys going to put this out, but do something,” said Leomana Turalde on his Instagram page.

