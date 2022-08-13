Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say

Authorities in South Carolina say a puppy was abandoned in a dumpster. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:15 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina.

On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.

Officials said the puppy is a shepherd and hound mix. They also found a dog bed inside the dumpster with the puppy.

A spokesperson for the county said the puppy was in fair condition and is on the rescue list at Greenville County Animal Care.

The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement is investigating the animal abandonment case and asked anyone with information to call 864-596-3582.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after they were swept out to sea off Puna
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Woman charged in purse snatching outside dialysis facility
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7-years-old was walking home from the bus stop with...
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
Maile Crewdson wins Food Network Canada's Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3
Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights in Food Network’s ‘chocolate showdown’

Latest News

House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
A water main break was reported in Iwilei on Saturday morning.
Water main break closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway closed in Iwilei
Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will...
All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female