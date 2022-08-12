Tributes
Rainbow Wahine soccer heads to Arizona to begin 2022 non-conference slate

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii soccer team is on their way to Arizona to begin their non-conference slate of games in the 2022 season.

The Wahine start their trip on Sunday in flagstaff, taking on Northern Arizona, the first true test of the year after they closed training camp on Friday.

“We’ve got a good group of girls this year.” UH defender Emily Cottrell told reporters. “We’ve got a lot of depth, I think everyone, even people that would be starting on the bench would be good to come on the field and help out, we’ve got plenty of people who have a lot of experience and also a lot of people like fresh legs to come in and help us out, so I think after this camp it’s been a good experience to see who’s ready and I think we’ve got a good group.”

Following their game against NAU, the ‘Bows will stay in the Copper State for two more matches, one against Grand Canyon and the other against Arizona State.

Hawaii, no strangers to long road trips are looking at it as another opportunity to bond as a team.

“It’s definitely a second bonding experience for all of us because we’re going to be together the entire time.” Cottrell said. ”There’s no like we can go home and take a break, like we’re going to be with each other 24/7.”

As UH goes into the season, they want to make a statement after their disappointing 2-9-3 finish in 2021.

“I think last year wasn’t our best year and I think this year we’re trying to prove a point and be like we’re the Wahine soccer team and we’re here to fight and compete for the top spot.” UH midfielder Eliza Ammendolia said.

UH takes on NAU on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time.

