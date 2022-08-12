Tributes
Puna man sentenced to 10 years for domestic abuse involving teen girlfriend

The Justice Department is seeking to unseal the search warrant of President Trump's home.
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for a domestic abuse incident involving his teenage girlfriend.

Douglas Wayne Soares Jr., 26, pleaded guilty in March to four offenses, including first-degree assault and three counts of felony abuse of family or household members.

“There is no sentence that can erase what happened; however, I hope it brings forth some sort of healing for the victim and her family,” said Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen, in a statement.

“Yesterday’s sentencing communicates our Office’s commitment to seek justice for child victims of domestic and dating violence and to hold these dangerous offenders accountable for their actions. I am extremely grateful and proud of the hardworking police, victim advocates, and prosecutors who fight against domestic and dating violence in our community.”

The domestic abuse and dating violence incident happened in February 2021.

