Prosecutors: OnlyFans star had tumultuous relationship with boyfriend she allegedly killed

By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Online model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney, who is charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Miami, appeared in a Hilo courtroom Thursday.

She waived extradition and agreed to be sent back to Florida to face the charges.

Her appearance in court comes a day after the 26-year-old was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Hakalau.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Florida revealed more evidence in the case, including a video showing Clenney apparently fighting with her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the elevator of their Florida apartment building.

Prosecutors said they had a tumultuous relationship with a history of domestic violence. Obumseli’s family attorney blamed Clenney.

“The defendant had a history of being the aggressor throughout the relationship,” attorney Larry Handfield said.

According to an arrest warrant, their building’s security team documented so many incidents of arguing, that management was moving to evict the couple.

The state attorney’s office believes Clenney may have been on the phone with her mother when the fatal stabbing happened on April 3. Minutes later, Clenney called 911.

“On that 911 call, Christian can be heard in the background repeatedly saying that he was dying. Defendant Clenney is also heard saying, ‘I’m so sorry, baby,’” State Attorney Katherine Rundle said.

Authorities say Clenney claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from ten feet away, but the medical examiner’s office said knife wound was three inches deep — the type of wound caused by forceful pressure.

Clenney is being held without bail and is awaiting extradition back to Florida.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

