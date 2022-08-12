Pahoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, gun charges

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on several drug and gun charges, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

In April, Jordan Makaala Valente Kaneshiro, of Pahoa, pleaded guilty to seven felony offenses, including several counts of promoting a dangerous drug and ownership of possession of a firearm.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who distribute dangerous narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, and poison our community, that there will be consequences for your actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

“We encourage members of the public to report criminal and drug activity in their neighborhoods. It’s time that law enforcement, prosecutors, and our community unite to work together to take back Hawaii Island and make it a safer and better place to live.”

As part of an agreement, Kaneshiro will serve a mandatory minimum term of prison — without the possibility of parole or probation — of six years and eight months.

