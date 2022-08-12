Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Pahoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison on multiple drug, gun charges

Jordan Kaneshiro
Jordan Kaneshiro(County of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on several drug and gun charges, the Hawaii County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday.

In April, Jordan Makaala Valente Kaneshiro, of Pahoa, pleaded guilty to seven felony offenses, including several counts of promoting a dangerous drug and ownership of possession of a firearm.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message to those who distribute dangerous narcotics, including methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, and poison our community, that there will be consequences for your actions,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.

“We encourage members of the public to report criminal and drug activity in their neighborhoods. It’s time that law enforcement, prosecutors, and our community unite to work together to take back Hawaii Island and make it a safer and better place to live.”

As part of an agreement, Kaneshiro will serve a mandatory minimum term of prison — without the possibility of parole or probation  — of six years and eight months.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
HPD arrests woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans

Latest News

Eight candidates are vying to lead the tri-isle county.
Top candidates for Maui mayor make final pitch ahead of primary election
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans
Multiple videos show dirt bikers “popping a wheelie” throughout neighborhoods, along busy...
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
As of Tuesday, a ban on disposable body boards is in effect on Maui.
Ban on disposable bodyboards goes into effect on Maui