Open House: Newly renovated penthouse at One Kalakaua and resort style condo in Downtown

Sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank
By HNN Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

Welcome to One Kalakaua. This spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated penthouse unit faces Waikiki & Diamond Head. Unit features all new kitchen appliances, cabinets, countertops, a custom shower and new laminate flooring throughout. Services at One Kalakaua Senior Living include fine dining, weekly maid service, organized events and activities, daily exercise classes, on-site medical facility, an award winning skilled nursing facility, and a weekly in-house doctor clinic. Come and join our ohana and live a care free life.

Downtown living at its best with this large 1 bedroom, 1 bath, corner unit with ocean, & mountain views from 2 spacious lanai in Honolulu Park Place. Unit is Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and entertainment, with 1 assigned parking stall and overhead storage. Enjoy the resort style amenities including a pool, hot tub, tennis court, basketball court, bowling alley, billiard and ping pong tables, squash court, sauna, a Koi pond garden, golfing cage, coffee shop, massage room, 24 hour security and generous guest parking. Call for a private showing today!

So if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank!

