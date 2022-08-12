Tributes
Maui mom takes home $50,000 and bragging rights in Food Network’s ‘chocolate showdown’

Maile Crewdson is the winner of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3!
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:32 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stay at home mom from Makawao, Maui is the winner of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3!

36-year-old Maile Crewdson wowed the judges with chocolate mini haupia pies, Hawaiian-style malasadas and other mouth-watering desserts with flavors of home.

The King Kekaulike graduate has no professional baking experience. The mom of three always loved to bake but had to get creative because of her son’s severe food allergies.

“My son was born with anaphylactic food allergies,” said Maile Crewdson. “That was a big part of why I really started baking a few years back was just to try to figure out how to keep him safe and how to make things that I used to love that I could no longer eat because of his many, many food allergies.”

The competition already aired in Canada and starting Thursday, it will be shown in the U.S. on the CW network!

The competition has already aired in Canada and starting August 11th, it will be shown in the US on the CW network! As for the $50,000 that Maile won? She spent some of it on her family’s dream home. The rest will go towards opening her own bakery on Maui!

Listen to our conversation with Maile right now on our ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts.

Episode 125: Maui mom wins big on Food Network ‘chocolate showdown’ competition

