Man found guilty of setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees with gun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man accused of setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun in 2019 has been found guilty on multiple charges.

An Oahu grand jury on Thursday found Casey Asato of several offenses, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.

Authorities said on Feb. 21, 2019, Asato showed up at the Kakaako auto body shop where his wife worked and threatened several employees with a gun, including firing it once as a warning shot. He then allegedly set fire to the building, causing significant damage.

Earlier in the day, Asato and his ex-wife had an argument at the business and she called police, then left.

Police launched a manhunt for Asato, eventually leading them to Waikele.

Police said Asato pointed a gun at officers, prompting one of them to fire shots at Asato, leaving him critically injured.

“The Department is very pleased with this verdict, which will keep Asato behind bars for many years,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “I hope that this brings some measure of comfort and safety to Asato’s victims, particularly his ex-wife, and we will be seeking the maximum prison term for him.”

Asato was also found guilty of threatening his ex-wife on several previous occasions.

He has been taken into custody pending his sentencing on Nov. 5.

