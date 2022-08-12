Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

$140M solar storage plant comes online just in time for transition away from coal

The plant is 131 acres and there's enough solar energy to power 45,000 homes every year.
By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:28 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu’s first utility-scale solar storage plant was officially dedicated to Hawaiian Electric’s grid Thursday.

Clearway Energy Group’s completed $140 million project comes just as HECO announced a price increase because of Hawaii’s transition away from coal.

“Because of how that formula works, and where oil prices are, it really increased the rates for customers while we’re moving off of coal,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric president and CEO.

HECO said while this project isn’t big, customers will see costs ease a bit right away.

“There are many projects coming in and out over many, many years,” said Kimura. “And this project here is one of those steps to make that transition.”

Clearway Energy Group, however, said there are a lot more hurdles for future projects.

Nine more projects are slated through 2024.

“There are potential delays in any project. Equipment delivery, pending tariffs,” said John Woody, the senior vice president of Clearway Energy Group. “I think what we pride ourselves on is being posied to execute when we can.”

The governor, meanwhile, says this project proves a 2045 renewable energy goal isn’t too far out of reach.

“This project delivers energy below the price of fossil fuel,” said Gov. David Ige. “This is a great example of why I know we will be successful.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail

Latest News

New CDC guidelines released Thursday will lead to more relaxed quarantine rules at Hawaii...
State, businesses applaud CDC’s decision to ease COVID guidance
She waived extradition and agreed to be sent back to Florida to face the charges.
Prosecutors: OnlyFans star had tumultuous relationship with boyfriend she allegedly killed
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
The only pancreas transplant program in the state will stop performing surgeries next week.
The state’s only pancreas transplant program is closing. The reason: No surgeon