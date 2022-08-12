Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

J&J to end sales of baby powder with talc globally next year

Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.
Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:08 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Johnson & Johnson is pulling baby powder containing talc worldwide next year after it did the same in the U.S. and Canada amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it had caused cancer.

The company says talc will be replaced by cornstarch.

J&J faced thousands of lawsuits alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

J&J insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

But the controversy began to drag on sales, and it removed talc from the product in most of North America.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
HPD arrests woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
The wildfire on Hawaii Island has burned through about 10,000 acres.
More than 10K acres burned in raging Hawaii Island ‘Leilani wildfire’; firefight ongoing
Officials said a he is being held on suspicion of unauthorized entry and harassment.
20-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into elderly woman’s bedroom while naked

Latest News

Colleges are working to keep monkeypox from spreading on campus.
Colleges are putting out monkeypox guidance
FILE PHOTO - The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left...
Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa
Kassandra Sweeney, 24, and her two young sons, 4-year-old Benjamin and 1-year-old Mason, were...
Young suspect arrested in killing of woman and 2 little boys, police say
The Mall of America reopened Friday with extra security after a shooting on Thursday. (WCCO,...
Police arrest man accused of shooting inside Mall of America