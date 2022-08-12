Tributes
HPD arrests woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility

Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection with a purse snatching in Salt Lake last week.

Police arrest records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Ahjaline Hyde. She was arrested along Kaonohi Street just before noon Wednesday.

She faces a second-degree theft charge.

Hyde is allegedly tied to the purse snatching that outraged many in the community after video of the incident was shared online.

WATCH: Suspect snatches purse, jumps into waiting truck outside Salt Lake dialysis center

In the video, 70-year-old Lilia Manangan was waiting with her mother, 92, outside of the Liberty Dialysis near Target. Manangan’s mother was in a wheelchair and the pair was waiting for a Handi-Van to arrive.

In the upsetting theft, the female suspect is seen walking behind both women before quickly snatching Manangan’s purse, and hopping into a waiting truck.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver of that truck has also been arrested or will face charges.

In the days after the theft, Manangan said the thieves ran up a bill on her stolen credit cards, spending upwards of $4,000 at Lowes Iwilei, Target and Ala Moana.

Social distancing? The CDC is dropping some COVID guidelines
