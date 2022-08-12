Tributes
HNN receives prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in digital category

Murrow Awards
Murrow Awards(WRDW)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has received a prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award in the digital category, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced on Thursday.

The Edward R. Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

HNN’s award for digital is a result of the newsroom’s dedication to storytelling and delivering breaking news not just through a broadcast medium, but through multiple platforms, including online, mobile devices, social media and more.

In 2021, HNN continued to grow its digital audience while also offering a diversity of content, from original podcasts to digital-only reporter debriefs to long-form pieces aimed at helping viewers better understand stories that shape their lives.

HNN is proud to say that it has the largest digital footprint of any news organization in Hawaii and one of the largest in Gray TV’s national network of stations.

Hawaii News Now also received five regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for the following:

