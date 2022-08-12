Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Here’s how to watch HNN’s live coverage of primary election night 2022

The primary election is Saturday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of primary election night 2022, and is tracking all the major races across the state.

On Saturday, HNN will stream a special digital edition of “This Is Now” at 2 p.m. It will stream on our website, mobile app and Facebook page.

Starting at 5 p.m., HNN will kick off coverage with a regularly scheduled newscast on KHNL.

Following that, our live wall-to-wall coverage begins on all three HNN stations and online from 7 p.m. all the way through the 10 p.m. show.

[Special Section: Election 2022]

If there are no significant delays, the first round of results is expected before 8 p.m.

For viewers not near a television, watch on the HNN mobile app. Simply open the app and click on the drop down menu in the upper left hand corner.

From there, tap “Watch Live” and “Hawaii News Now Livestream.”

You can also click here on your web browser.

Shows will also be streaming on Facebook, and across multiple platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
HPD arrests woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
Shipman/Haena Beach (FILE)
Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii Island
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police investigating after person intentionally hit by car, attacked by group of people
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach after south shore swells
Iwi kupuna discovered on Maui public beach sparks debate over erosion plans

Latest News

Eight candidates are vying to lead the tri-isle county.
Top candidates for Maui mayor make final pitch ahead of primary election
What the Tech: Beware of 'sextortion scams' that the FBI says are on the rise
Candidate who wouldn’t denounce PAC ads against opponent now wants them taken down
With primary election 2 days away, over 160,000 people have cast their ballot
With primary election 2 days away, over 160,000 people have cast their ballot
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates ‘ghost PAC’ supporting Cayetano