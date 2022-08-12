Here’s how to watch HNN’s live coverage of primary election night 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now is preparing for extensive coverage of primary election night 2022, and is tracking all the major races across the state.

On Saturday, HNN will stream a special digital edition of “This Is Now” at 2 p.m. It will stream on our website, mobile app and Facebook page.

Starting at 5 p.m., HNN will kick off coverage with a regularly scheduled newscast on KHNL.

Following that, our live wall-to-wall coverage begins on all three HNN stations and online from 7 p.m. all the way through the 10 p.m. show.

If there are no significant delays, the first round of results is expected before 8 p.m.

For viewers not near a television, watch on the HNN mobile app. Simply open the app and click on the drop down menu in the upper left hand corner.

From there, tap “Watch Live” and “Hawaii News Now Livestream.”

You can also click here on your web browser.

Shows will also be streaming on Facebook, and across multiple platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

