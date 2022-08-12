Investigation underway after teen boy dies in apparent drowning, younger brother missing at sea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the possible drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday in waters off Shipman/Haena Beach.

According to responding personnel, several adults and the two boys were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were rescued from the water by helicopter.

The 14-year-old has yet to be located, authorities said.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 4:51 p.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to assist in this investigation. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation for the 16-year-old victim and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy who remains missing.

The Hawaii Fire Department said they continued searching the area until nightfall. They will resume their search at daybreak on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

