Get ready for a dizzying thrill! Blue Angels will take to the skies over Oahu this weekend

For the first time since 2015, the highly-anticipated Blue Angels Air Show returns to Oahu this weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 75 years, the Navy Blue Angels have been defying gravity.

Now, their fleet of F-18 Super Hornets are preparing to take flight in Kaneohe for an air show this weekend.

“This is a unique year in that it’s the centennial of the United States Navy aircraft carrier,” said Cmdr. Jon Fay, Navy Blue Angels executive officer. “So we’re fortunate to be a part of celebrating that.

He added the Super Hornet is the “backbone of that force projection off the aircraft carrier.’

While the fighter jets are the centerpiece, the Blue Angels are fueled by the power of its squadron of 140 sailors and Marines ― all trained to keep the aircraft in top shape.

“Everybody’s capable of helping each other and lending a hand,” said Miguel Laureano Garibaldi, Blue Angels aviation structural mechanic. “So I would say we’re a pretty oiled machine. We know how to operate and we adapt to our environment and we make it work.’

In the air show, the Blue Angels will soar in spectacular formations.

The aircraft are capable of flying at speeds of 1,200 mph. If you’ve ever wondered what that feels like, “they say it’s like an elephant sitting on your chest,” Fay explained.

“You have to squeeze and keep the blood up from pulling in your extremities. You have to keep it in your core and in your head, otherwise, you could risk passing out.”

So it may be better to enjoy from ground level this Saturday in Kaneohe.

