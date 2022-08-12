Tributes
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor

Honor flight network for Hawaii veterans
Honor flight network for Hawaii veterans(HNN)
By Matthew Fairfax
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:08 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!

Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor.

In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization announced its first ever flight from Honolulu to Washington D.C. The flight is set to depart on Nov. 7, and return five days later on Veterans Day.

Sites include the World War II Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

All Hawaii veterans are eligible for the free trip and the organization is hoping to eventually add up to three flights from Hawaii every year.

”I’ve long realized I wasn’t the only veteran who needs to remember to heal,” Vietnam War Veteran Will Brown said. “This proposed trip provides a safe, healthy means to begin to heal the emotional wounds buried for decades.”

”Over the course of the last 17 years, Honor Flight has flown over 250,000 veterans from every corner of the U.S., except for Hawaii,” Honor Flight Network Board Chairman Matthew Shuman said.

”This is amazing. We’re now bringing Honor Flight and honor to Hawaii, being able to honor these veterans and take them to Washington D.C.,” Shuman said.

The Honor Flight Network is currently looking for more veterans and volunteers for the November flight.

If you and your family is interested in participating, click here to apply or learn more.

