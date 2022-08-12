Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will steadily weaken and trend drier through the weekend with limited rainfall focused over windward slopes.

Shallow pockets of moisture will bring limited rainfall to windward slopes, mainly at night, but otherwise the vast majority of locations will stay quite dry.

A land and sea breeze pattern is likely early next week as background trades become increasingly light.

A small, long-period south swell is expected over the next couple of days, as well as a relatively short-period southeast swell, supporting surf near or below seasonal averages along south facing shores.

Choppy surf along east facing shores will gradually diminish as the trade winds ease during the next couple of days

