Episode 125: Maui mom wins big on Food Network ‘chocolate showdown’ competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stay-at-home mom from Makawao is the winner of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3!

Maile Crewdson joins us on “Muthaship” to talk about her exciting win.

The 36-year-old mother of three has no professional baking experience.

But she said she’s always loved to bake, and was forced to get creative because of her son’s severe food allergies.

