Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Episode 125: Maui mom wins big on Food Network ‘chocolate showdown’ competition

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:00 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stay-at-home mom from Makawao is the winner of Food Network Canada’s Great Chocolate Showdown Season 3!

Maile Crewdson joins us on “Muthaship” to talk about her exciting win.

The 36-year-old mother of three has no professional baking experience.

But she said she’s always loved to bake, and was forced to get creative because of her son’s severe food allergies.

Listen now on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail

Latest News

Siena Agudong arrives at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at...
PODCAST: From Kauai to Hollywood, Siena Agudong takes aloha wherever she goes
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth Mobile
Repairing Earth, a new series from Hawaii News Now on local solutions to global climate change.
Repairing Earth
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Episode 124: Jo Koy dishes on his new flick, his love for Hawaii and his favorite grinds