Don’t miss your road test appointment: City tightens rules for no-shows on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Don’t miss your road test appointment! That’s the message from city officials as Hawaii driver licensing centers tighten rules on no-shows on Oahu.

Starting Sept. 1, no-shows for road tests will be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days and will continue to forfeit the $8 deposit they are required to pre-pay for the behind-the-wheels exam.

The no-show rule for road tests will be the second attempt since May as nearly 200 appointment slots are going unused weekly at DMVs across Oahu.

This high no-show rate is a key factor in why many prospective drivers have to wait an average of four months before they can get an appointment to take the test.

The no-show rule was adopted back in May, preventing these applicants from making another appointment for 14 days. This had little impact, which is why the no-show rule has been adjusted from 14 days to 60 days to prevent applicants from making another appointment.

“Because we continue to experience an average 15 percent no show rate, we are taking a stronger stance and stiffening the consequences for failing to show up for a road test appointment to provide better service to those who are keeping their appointments,” said Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Road test applicants have until 6 a.m. on the day of the appointment to reschedule.

To further help reduce the no-show rate, road test applicants will receive reminder emails and text messages seven days prior to the appointment, as well as the day before the behind-the-wheels exam.

Road test applicants are expected to arrive at least 30 minutes before their scheduled appointments. If they are more than 5 minutes late, they would be considered a no-show and face the consequences of not complying with the rules.

