‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said.

The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m.

The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The lockdown has been lifted, but police remain on scene.

The DOE said the school plans on sending a message to parents.

This story will be updated.

