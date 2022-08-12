Tributes
Congressional candidate wants ad linking his opponent and school shootings taking down

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candidate for congress Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC that has been supporting him take down an ad attacking his opponent calling it ‘sensational.’ The latest ad from VoteVets criticizes Jill Tokuda while mixing images of school shootings.

“Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before they cast their vote. That being said, Jill Tokuda’s name and image should never be connected to school shootings, and I sincerely hope that VoteVets will stop airing this ad,” Branco added.

For weeks, VoteVets had been airing a similar ad showing Tokuda and images from the Uvalde shooting. Last week, Branco defended the political action committee on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii.

“Does my opponent want me to be against veterans?” asked Branco.

“There are multiple times where Patrick Branco could have denounced these ads. He didn’t and now he is. I can’t explain that in any other way other than to think that he’s trying to rehabilitate his image at this point,” said Colin Moore, HNN political analyst.

“This seems pretty opportunistic to me,” Moore added.

Branco has insisted he has not coordinated with VoteVets and Tokuda says she never sought the endorsement of the NRA and has supported legislation to control gun regulations.

“It’s truly unfortunate that mainland, big-money Super PACs have been trying to unfairly influence Hawaii voters. It’s gratifying that my opponent finally acknowledges that these outside interests have been distorting the facts about my positions on gun violence and gun control,” said Tokuda in a statement.

Governor Ige also said it’s unfortunate that Super PACs have created an environment where they spend more than the candidate themselves.

“As a candidate I knew that any ad that I ran, I had to take responsibility for. These Super PACs don’t care. They don’t care what’s factual. They distort information and they really are beginning to impact the electorate,” said Ige.

