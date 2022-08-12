Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Busted: 14 indicted after trafficking nearly 45,000 stolen catalytic converters, police say

The Beaverton Police Department reports it seized over 3,000 catalytic converters during recent...
The Beaverton Police Department reports it seized over 3,000 catalytic converters during recent investigations.(KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Oregon are cracking down on catalytic converter thefts.

The Beaverton Police Department reports it has seized over 3,000 catalytic converters, hundreds of thousands of dollars, a high-end car and jewelry during its latest investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters.

According to KPTV, the department’s investigation started in late 2021 with police identifying 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle, of Lake Oswego, as the leader of the criminal organization.

Police said they believe Doyle trafficked over 44,000 stolen converters since January 2021, which amounts to about $22 million.

According to Beaverton police, their investigation began when officers learned about 32-year-old Tanner Lee Hellbusch running an illegal fencing operation for stolen catalytic converters.

In March, Hellbusch was stopped by police while driving a car with over a hundred stolen catalytic converters worth about $80,000. Police said they arrested 12 other associates during their investigation.

Detectives said the organization capitalized on the increased prices of the precious metals found in catalytic converters, such as rhodium, platinum and palladium.

The department said it found eight locations connected with the crime ring that spanned over six counties and reached into other states.

On July 29, a Washington County grand jury indicted Doyle, Hellbusch and 12 other people on charges of racketeering, aggravated theft and money laundering.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail

Latest News

After failing to denounce PAC ads against opponent, candidate now says he wants them taken down
Social distancing? The CDC is dropping some COVID guidelines
Social distancing? The CDC is dropping some COVID guidelines
Surveillance footage of Salt Lake Purse Snatch on Thursday, August 4, 2022
HPD arrests woman suspected of stealing elderly woman’s purse outside dialysis facility
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Report: FBI searched for classified documents on nuclear weapons at Trump residence