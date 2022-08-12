Tributes
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., about 75 miles south of Buffalo.(AP Photo/Joshua Goodman)
By JOSHUA GOODMAN
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:15 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — New York police say Salman Rushdie suffered a stab wound to his neck in an on-stage attack and has been airlifted to a hospital.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

His condition was not immediately known.

Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6, 2017. Rushdie was attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced.(Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

