Amid staff shortages, Ige relaxes rules for travel nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved and signed into effect Thursday emergency rules for travel nurses.

The emergency rules authorizes out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without applying for and obtaining a license.

Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state.

Each temporary practice lasts 90 days.

Ige said he recognizes the COVID-19 virus continues to cause a strain in the state’s healthcare system.

“This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients.”

