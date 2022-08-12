Tributes
Amid staff shortages, Ige relaxes rules for travel nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:16 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has approved and signed into effect Thursday emergency rules for travel nurses.

The emergency rules authorizes out-of-state nurses to temporarily practice in Hawaii without applying for and obtaining a license.

Nurses looking to work in Hawaii will still have to meet certain requirements, including having a license in another state.

Each temporary practice lasts 90 days.

Ige said he recognizes the COVID-19 virus continues to cause a strain in the state’s healthcare system.

“This action addresses the immediate peril to public health and ensures that medical professionals may focus on providing critical care to patients.”

To learn more about the emergency rules, click here.

