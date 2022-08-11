Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights

Latest News

Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
This Hawaii couple didn’t know they owned a road — until they got an $18,000 power bill for street lights
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
LIVE: Standoff ends with armed suspect who tried to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, official says
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
Tony Barnhill hiked 35 of Hawaii's popular trails and it wasn't for sightseeing. He was...
Traversing 200 miles in 6 weeks, avid hiker finishes ‘daunting task’ of mapping Hawaii trails
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19