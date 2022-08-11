Under agreement, MCBH to improve stormwater system after violations found

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe will be making improvements to its stormwater system after several violations were found.

The EPA made the announcement on Thursday.

“This Agreement marks a major milestone in protecting Hawaii’s water quality from damage caused by military stormwater discharges,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman, in a statement.

“By addressing significant deficiencies related to its stormwater program, the Marine Corps will protect cultural and recreational waters including Kaneohe Bay, Kailua Bay and the Nu’upia Pond.”

Back in 2020, the EPA and state Department of Health conducted an audit, finding that Marine Corps Base Hawaii “exceeded discharge limits and failed to submit all discharge monitoring data” as required by a national permit designed to prevent stormwater runoff into local surface waters.

Stormwater runoff can pick up pollutants like trash and chemicals that can be detrimental to rivers, streams, lakes and coastal waters.

As part of the agreement, the Marine Corps will carry out an effective plan to reduce trash discharges, provide staff with appropriate training, establish programs to improve stormwater systems and more.

