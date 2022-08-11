Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run.

Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of 2019. He was a fugitive until his arrest last week.

Court documents say from 2016 to 2018, Fombe allegedly schemed with others to e-mail fake money wiring instructions to victims. This allowed the scammers to gain access to personal information including bank accounts.

Prosecutors said he and his co-conspirators then used the personal information to obtain counterfeit checks for the victims’ accounts.

His victims included residents in California, Tennessee, Michigan, Hawaii, and Illinois.

If convicted, Fombe faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.

