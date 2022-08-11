Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Suspect accused of scamming Hawaii residents arrested after 2019 indictment

Courtroom gavel
Courtroom gavel(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:59 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maryland man who is suspected of scamming victims in Hawaii made an initial appearance in court after years of being on the run.

Njuh Valentine Fombe faces multiple fraud, money laundering, and identity theft charges.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September of 2019. He was a fugitive until his arrest last week.

Court documents say from 2016 to 2018, Fombe allegedly schemed with others to e-mail fake money wiring instructions to victims. This allowed the scammers to gain access to personal information including bank accounts.

Prosecutors said he and his co-conspirators then used the personal information to obtain counterfeit checks for the victims’ accounts.

His victims included residents in California, Tennessee, Michigan, Hawaii, and Illinois.

If convicted, Fombe faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
They didn’t know they owned a road — until they got the power bill for street lights

Latest News

At a White House ceremony today, the sister of late Hawaii Congressman Mark Takai celebrated...
Hawaii vets applaud expansion of healthcare benefits to those exposed to toxic chemicals
The wildfire on Hawaii Island has burned through about 10,000 acres.
Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Hawaii Island as red flag warning remains in effect
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022
Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles
Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles