Police open attempted murder investigation following string of incidents in Chinatown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in Chinatown following a string of incidents.

Authorities said someone was intentionally struck by a vehicle and then attacked by a group of people.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday along North Beretania Street.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident is linked to a man who threatened a group of people with a machete around the same time.

Officials said the victims included a 19-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man.

The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.

He was arrested and held on suspicion of terroristic threatening.

So far, there has been no word on what led to the confrontation.

This story may be updated.

