PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks the return of high school football in the islands

Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
Hawaii News Now's "Overtime" podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews with coaches and players, and much more. Brought to you by sports reporter Kyle Chinen and podcast producer Davis Pitner.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:51 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest episode of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and guest host Cienna Pilotin talk about the return of high school football to the islands!

Cienna and Kyle break down the opening weekend of the Hawaii high school football calendar which included some big blowouts and interesting storylines going into the rest of the 2022 campaign.

Plus, they take a look at the slate of games set for week two!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

