Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to carry gun

On Wednesday, deputies shot and killed a man who police say pointed a rifle at them. (Source: WPLG/DHS.GOV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:03 AM HST
KEY LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said deputies in the Florida Keys have fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what a sheriff calls an apparent “suicide by cop.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness was killed at a Key Largo home Wednesday following reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man.

Officials say multiple deputies had responded and observed an armed man at the home.

Deputies who were able to reach Caviness by phone after he disappeared from view said that he said “he had a gun and he was intoxicated and that he was ready for battle.”

Officials say Caviness subsequently reappeared and pointed a gun at deputies, who responded by firing at him.

Officers rendered aid to the man, who died at the scene, authorities said.

