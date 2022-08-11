Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

They're brazenly breaking traffic laws ... and creating an unsafe situation, officials said.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle.

Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws.

“This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District School Resource Officer Marvin Tevaga.

“To get likes and posts and re-shares, they think gives you validation, but in the end run, it could end your life.”

Multiple videos show dirt bikers doing pop-a-wheelies throughout neighborhoods, along busy highways, even on school properties.

It is becoming a common sight around the island and Maui police said calls come in almost daily.

“When they’re riding on campus, they’re actually destroying our irrigation system,” said Lahaina Intermediate School Principal Stacy Bookland. “They’re ‘popping wheelies’ and they’re not wearing helmets and it’s really scary for our young adults to be out there. I mean, that’s just a huge risk.”

MPD is hoping to put a stop to this type of behavior before it is too late.

“We’re trying to avoid fatalities,” said Wailuku patrol officer Victor Marmolejos Santana. “We had an increase in fatalities this year and we’re trying to avoid the loss of life.”

Officials said riding a dirt bike is only legal on an authorized track.

Authorities said catching the culprits have been a challenge for them and they’re calling on the public to help report any dirt-bikers riding on public roads.

“The community is our eyes and ears. You guys know who these kids are, you guys know who these dirt bikers are. If you do know who they are, contact us,” Tevaga said. “I rather be on the side of caution than heartbreak.”

If you see this type of behavior, MPD asks that you call their non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt was brutally murdered in California in 1982.
Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
A neighbor started recording Saturday night after the officer's subsidized SUV crashed through...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

Latest News

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
Campaign Spending Commission investigates ‘ghost PAC’ supporting Cayetano
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
Forecast: Trade winds trending up again triggering a Red Flag Warning
MPD Officers use Narcan on passed out driver
Nonprofit: Chunk of opioid settlement funds should go toward life-saving treatment