Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams.

Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one meal for each athlete per week — a contribution worth over $16,000.

Head coaches Robyn Ah Mow and Michele Nagamine were at Giovanni Pastrami for a luncheon to officially launch the program extension.

“There are a lot of places and things put in place already for the girls to have meals, but this is good for them to get out and just have something different and still be healthy at the same time,” said women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

“These student-athletes are so busy throughout the day, they’re not allowed to really work during their season, so making extra money for food is something that doesn’t happen,” said soccer head coach Michele Nagamine.

“When they’re in season is when nutrition is at the forefront of their minds and it’s so important to the success that we have on the field and in the classrooms, so this is just a huge relief for all of us.”

Additionally, the launch also included giveaways from Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, Embassy Suites, and other local businesses.

This past summer, the Hawaii Restaurant Association started the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program for the UH Football team, before including the UH men’s and women’s basketball teams.

