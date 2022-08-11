Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Restaurant Association expands ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include UH women’s volleyball and soccer team

(none)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Wednesday, the Hawaii Restaurant Association has announced the expansion of its ‘Sistahhood Grindz’ program to include the University of Hawaii women’s volleyball and soccer teams.

Running through September 23, local restaurants like Giovanni Pastrami, Zippy’s, and Wolfgang’s Steakhouse will take turns providing one meal for each athlete per week — a contribution worth over $16,000.

Head coaches Robyn Ah Mow and Michele Nagamine were at Giovanni Pastrami for a luncheon to officially launch the program extension.

“There are a lot of places and things put in place already for the girls to have meals, but this is good for them to get out and just have something different and still be healthy at the same time,” said women’s volleyball head coach Robyn Ah Mow.

“These student-athletes are so busy throughout the day, they’re not allowed to really work during their season, so making extra money for food is something that doesn’t happen,” said soccer head coach Michele Nagamine.

“When they’re in season is when nutrition is at the forefront of their minds and it’s so important to the success that we have on the field and in the classrooms, so this is just a huge relief for all of us.”

Additionally, the launch also included giveaways from Outrigger Hotels and Resorts, Embassy Suites, and other local businesses.

This past summer, the Hawaii Restaurant Association started the ‘Braddahhood Grindz’ program for the UH Football team, before including the UH men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt was brutally murdered in California in 1982.
Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
A neighbor started recording Saturday night after the officer's subsidized SUV crashed through...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

Latest News

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high...
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season
Hawaii Football
Hawaii football season tickets are now up for sale
Central East Maui Little League went 4 and 2 in the Intermediate World Series in Livermore,...
Maui all-stars finish Intermediate World Series with pride
Hawaii News Now’s “Overtime” podcast is your source for sports analysis, extended interviews...
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down Rainbow Warriors football training camp with Cienna Pilotin