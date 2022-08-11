Grab your HOLO card! Free bus rides are coming to Oahu

Tributes
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu riders can soon ride TheBus for free — but it’ll only be for a week.

The city’s Department of Transportation Services announced that bus fares will be free from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26.

This announcement comes just in time for the start of the new school year for Oahu’s private schools and the University of Hawaii campuses.

Many hope free bus rides will promote and encourage the public to use the HOLO card, which is the city’s first account based, electronic fare system used by passengers on TheBus.

“I am hopeful this free fare week will introduce new riders to the convenience, benefits, and overall enjoyment of utilizing TheBus more often in everyday activities,” said Councilmember Radiant Cordero, Chair of the Transportation, Sustainability and Health Committee.

Residents who would like to take advantage of the free fare week will need a functioning HOLO card to board TheBus.

In addition to the free fare week, DTS will also be giving out free HOLO cards from Aug. 15 to Aug. 26.

To learn more about the HOLO card and where to get one, click here.

