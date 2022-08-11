Forecast: Breezy winds today, slower winds expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through much of today due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands. The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week. With limited moisture and a stable atmosphere, little total rainfall is anticipated, with just a few brief windward showers.

Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores. A very small south swell and a small, and a southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday.

