Forecast: Breezy winds today, slower winds expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through much of Thursday due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands.

The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week.

With limited moisture and a stable atmosphere, little total rainfall is anticipated, with just a few brief windward showers.

Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores.

A very small south swell and a southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today.

Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday.

