Forecast: Breezy winds today, slower winds expected over the weekend

Your top local stories for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trade winds will continue through much of Thursday due to high pressure to the north and a tropical disturbance passing south of the islands.

The trade winds will gradually ease, but remain breezy, as the disturbance moves away Friday and Saturday. A trend toward even lighter winds is expected early next week.

With limited moisture and a stable atmosphere, little total rainfall is anticipated, with just a few brief windward showers.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Breezy trades will also cause rough and choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above, the seasonal average along east facing shores.

A very small south swell and a southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through today.

Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

