Firefighters battle raging wildfire on Hawaii Island that continues to spread

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong winds are fueling a wildfire on Hawaii Island in Pohakuloa.

Multiple federal, state, and county authorities are responding to the blaze.

Officials said no roads have been closed and there’s no threat to the Waikoloa community at this time.

HNN has reached out to federal and county officials for additional information and are waiting to hear back.

A red flag warning remains in effect.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

