Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Firefighter killed when pickup truck runs red light, crashes into fire engine, authorities say

Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.
Driver David Pleasant died of injuries sustained in a firetruck crash on Wednesday.(Memphis Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:45 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department died after a crash Wednesday night.

According to WMC, police said a pickup truck ran a red light and crashed into a Memphis Fire Department engine that was responding to a house fire.

Authorities said the firetruck tried to avoid the pickup but failed and flipped on its side.

The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.
The Memphis fire engine, seen flipped onto its side.(Action News 5)

Driver David Pleasant was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the fire department.

Three other firefighters were treated for injuries at the hospital and have since been released.

“David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community,” the fire department said in a statement.

Pleasant had worked with the Division of Fire Services for 32 years.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation near Punchbowl.
Suspect surrenders to police after barricade situation in Makiki
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Standoff in Ohio
The suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Trevor Guttman.
Police open attempted murder investigation following string of incidents in Chinatown
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the home in New Britain had...
2 children hospitalized with mercury poisoning in Connecticut
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella