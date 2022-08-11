Tributes
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.(New Africa studio via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:21 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a frigid winter for most of us here in the U.S., along with brisk temperatures.

The periodical says it provides long-range weather predictions and has been in publication since 1818.

This winter, the almanac is predicting shivery temperatures in the South with even colder weather in the Great Lakes, northeast and northern regions.

According to the almanac, some northern regions are forecasted to experience extremely cold temperatures - possibly 40 degrees below during January 2023.

The almanac is forecasting brisk temperatures in the northwest and mild temperatures in the southwest.

The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a winter filled with shakes, shivers and shoveling in the United States.(Farmers' Almanac)

A stormy winter is reportedly on schedule for the country’s eastern half. For some areas, this may mean snow, but for others, it will result in more slush and mush.

The almanac reports that January 2023 is looking to be the stormiest time for many areas, including Texas and Oklahoma, where heavy snow is predicted during the first week.

Also, the southwest is expected to be dry during the winter months, which won’t help the drought.

The 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac will be available starting Aug. 15, offering 16 months of weather predictions starting in September 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

