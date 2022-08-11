Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Campaign Spending Commission investigates ‘ghost PAC’ supporting Cayetano

In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off...
In the recent HNN Super Debate, the leading three Democratic candidates for governor faced off on a range of topics. From left to right: Kai Kahele, Vicky Cayetano, Josh Green.(HNN)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to conduct further investigation into a so-called “ghost PAC” helping Democratic gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano.

The political action committee ― Victory Calls 2022 ― ran television ads in May featuring the comedy duo Da Braddahs, saying Cayetano’s opponent Lt. Gov. Josh Green was not a board-certified physician.

“The complaints allege that there was coordination in expenditures between Vicky Cayetano’s committee and a Super PAC called Victory Calls 2022,” said Gary Kam, the commission’s general counsel.

According to Campaign Spending Commission records, Victory Calls’ eight donors gave the PAC at total of $232,000 with each person giving between $12,500 and $50,000.

Those same eight people, which include some of Cayetano’s closest friends, each personally gave the $6,000 maximum to her campaign.

“I think it might be going a step too far to say this is evidence of coordination. But this is an attempt to get around the contribution limits that we have,” said Colin Moore, a University of Hawaii political science professor.

The Cayetano campaign had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt was brutally murdered in California in 1982.
Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach
A neighbor started recording Saturday night after the officer's subsidized SUV crashed through...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua

Latest News

There's a long wait to get a community garden plot on Oahu.
In space-cramped Honolulu, community gardens have found new popularity ― and meaning
At a White House ceremony today, the sister of late Hawaii Congressman Mark Takai celebrated...
Hawaii veterans applaud expansion of healthcare benefits to those exposed to toxic chemicals
Beijing has been ramping up its military exercises along the Taiwan Strait.
Midday Newscast: China conducting military exercises in waters and skies around Taiwan
New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service
New law expands healthcare benefits to vets exposed to toxic chemicals during service