20-year-old arrested for allegedly breaking into elderly woman’s bedroom while naked

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police said they have arrested a man in Palolo after he allegedly broke into an elderly woman’s bedroom while completely naked.

Authorities said the suspect is 20 years old.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Tuesday when HPD said the man entered a 68-year-old woman’s bedroom without permission.

Officials said he is being held on suspicion of unauthorized entry and harassment.

