Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted seven women on the same city bus on Monday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Fangze.

He was charged with seven counts of fourth-degree sex assault.

Honolulu police said all of the incidents happened within a half hour of each other.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

