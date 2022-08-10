Tributes
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus

Honolulu city buses
Honolulu city buses(Honolulu Dept. of Transportation twitter)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted seven women on the same city bus on Monday afternoon.

The suspect has been identified as Christopher Fangze.

He was charged with seven counts of fourth-degree sex assault.

Honolulu police said all of the incidents happened within a half hour of each other.

Christopher Fangze
Christopher Fangze(Honolulu Police Department)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

