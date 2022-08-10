Tributes
Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens fall training camp ahead of 2022 season

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challen
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine are back in action!

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball opened fall training camp on Tuesday and with high expectations going into 2022, the girls are ready for the challenge.

After a 22-8 finish in 2021 and a second round exit in the NCAA regionals, the ‘Bows were back in the gym and according to head coach Robyn Ah Mow, her players came back ready to take that next step in the post season, crediting team chemistry and accountability.

“They’re all in shape.” Coach Ah Mow told reporters. “Thank goodness for team culture, they worked hard, you know, they were saying in the team meeting yesterday, they all worked hard during the summer.”

“Expectations are higher, but at the same time it’s at a comfortable level because we have returners that set a standard.” UH middle blocker Amber Igiede said. “So the younger girls and the new people I think will be comfortable.”

UH lost six players to either graduation or the transfer portal, so going into the season spots are up for grabs and that competition in practice is only going to elevate the level of play in the gym.

“I think that the competitiveness in the gym is just going to accelerate us into that play.” UH setter Kate Lang said. “It’s going to be cool to see us play this year, I’m really excited.”

One newcomer is no stranger to the islands, Chandler Cowell — the younger sister of UH men’s volleyball All-American Colton — comes to Manoa from Saint Mary’s, a move she calls destiny.

“It feels right.” Cowell said. “Like that’s the only word that immediately comes to my head, this was exactly what was supposed to happen this whole time, just a sense of pride that I finally get to, you know, wear the jersey that I grew up watching.”

The Wahine open play on August 26th against Texas A&M in College Station.

