OnlyFans, Instagram star Courtney Clenney arrested in Hawaii on murder charge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Marshalls arrested an adult entertainer wanted for murder Wednesday morning.

OnlyFans star and Instagram model Courtney Clenney — who has an online following of more than 2 million people — was arrested in Hilo on a murder charge.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, she’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in April.

The Herald said her arrest in the islands was confirmed by her defense attorney, who said she was in Hawaii while undergoing rehab for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Additional details surrounding her arrest weren’t immediately available. Sources tell Hawaii News Now Hawaii Island police will hold her until she’s extradited back to Florida.

This story may be updated.

