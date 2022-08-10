Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend.

City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder.

Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from.

HNN has reached out to the Department of Land and Natural Resources for more information and are waiting to hear back.

