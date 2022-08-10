Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mysterious metal cylinder washes up on the shore of Kahala Beach

Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it...
Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mysterious object washed up on the shore of Kahala Beach over the weekend.

City officials said plans are underway to remove a giant rusted metal cylinder.

Investigators said they have not been able to determine what exactly the item is or where it came from.

HNN has reached out to the Department of Land and Natural Resources for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
HNN file image
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele is accusing Lt. Gov. Josh Green of lying in order to gain political points.
Kahele accuses Green of ‘blatant lie’ after Hawaiian Home Lands claim
HNN
For some, working from home is the ‘new normal’ — and the workforce is embracing it
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
How to access the Blue Angels air show
How to access the Blue Angels air show