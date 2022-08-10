Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Massive catch! Man sets state record with 104-pound catfish

Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new...
Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River. setting a new record in Mississippi.(Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi man has raised the bar with his latest catch.

According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Christopher Halley caught a 104-pound blue catfish in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline.

The department shared Halley’s catch on Tuesday regarding the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish.

Officials said Halley’s fish was 3 pounds heavier than the previous record that was set in 1997 by the team of Freddie Parker and Brad Smith.

According to the department, this was the second blue catfish state record broken this year. Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish in April using a rod and reel also in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

Mississippi fishing records are separated into three categories: Rod and Reel, Trophy and Fly Fishing. Those current records can be seen here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested a man Sunday who was reportedly carrying a gun on a crowded Waikiki beach and...
Suspect accused of brandishing a firearm triggers ‘pandemonium’ on crowded Waikiki beach
HNN file image
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash
A police encounter with a man witnesses say was armed prompted a scare on Waikiki Beach on...
Sources: Gun scare in Waikiki may have stemmed from drug deal
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Hawaii man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (left) and Republican-challenger Dr. Scott Jensen (right) participated...
Walz, Jensen win primaries to set up Minnesota governor race
A Samoan festival is happening now for the first time since 2016.
After a long hiatus, cultural festival celebrating Samoan heritage underway
HNN file image
Body of a man believed to be missing 61-year-old hiker found on Waimano Ridge Trail
An 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in a shooting during the Highland Park parade hopes to be...
Boy paralyzed hopes to return to school