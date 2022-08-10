Honolulu police responding to barricade situation near Punchbowl
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:45 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are responding to a barricade situation Wednesday morning near Punchbowl.
HPD responded to the incident just before 9 a.m.
Authorities have closed Emerson Street from Prospect Street to Ward Avenue as a police investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.