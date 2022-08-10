Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 332,822.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,606.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

