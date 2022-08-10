Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 14 COVID deaths, nearly 3,200 cases in past week

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:30 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 14 additional coronavirus deaths and 3,189 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 3,689 cases and 21 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 332,822.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,606.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends described the 61-year-old as an experienced hiker who had a passion for...
Friends remember gentle warrior for the aina who died after fall from Oahu trail
Fifteen-year-old Karen Stitt was brutally murdered in California in 1982.
Maui man arrested for brutal 1982 murder of teenager in California
Honolulu city buses
Suspect charged with sexually assaulting 7 women on city bus
A neighbor started recording Saturday night after the officer's subsidized SUV crashed through...
Police SUV goes up in flames after crashing through fence, stone wall in Kailua
Monsalve's daughter Alexis Felicilda took the stand Monday afternoon.
In murder trial, victim’s daughter says birth certificates, Mother’s Day cards were found in trash

Latest News

HNN
A company awarded a COVID testing contract now under investigation for potential illegal political contributions
FILE
Hawaii reports new monkeypox case, bringing total count to 12
Women are now a super-majority at the University of Hawaii.
UH keeps mandatory indoor masking policy ahead of new semester
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Hawaii reports 21 COVID deaths, nearly 3,700 cases in past week