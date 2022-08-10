Haven’t voted yet? Here’s how to cast your ballot in Hawaii’s primary election

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The primary election in Hawaii is Saturday and voting by mail and in-person is already in full swing.

Registered voters in the state should have received their ballot in the mail by July 26.

Residents can still register to vote any time up to the election online or at a voter service center.

So you’ve filled out your mail-in ballot. What now?

You can return your ballot through the mail with your included pre-paid postage stamp or drop it off at a ballot drop box in your county.

For a list of ballot drop boxes with hours of operations, click here.

Ballots must be received by the County Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Aug. 13.

After you’ve submitted your ballot, you can track its status up to the moment it’s accepted through BallotTrax.

All you need to do is enter your first name, last name, year and/or date of birth and zip code.

Want to vote in-person?

Voter service centers are open now for same-day voter registration, accessible voting and in-person voting.

The centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For a list of voter service centers, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.