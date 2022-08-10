Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through Thursday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:20 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will continue through Thursday. A Red Flag Warning for fire conditions is on until tonight. The trades will ease back to moderate and locally breezy levels Friday through the weekend, and perhaps ease even further early next week. Fairly dry trade wind weather will prevail during the next 7 days, with showers favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at night and during the early morning hours. A stray shower may reach leeward areas at times, but most areas should remain dry.

Expect choppy surf to peak near, or slightly above the seasonal average along east facing shores through Thursday. A very small, long-period south swell, and a small, short-period southeast swell will continue to produce modest surf along south facing shores through Thursday. Another small, medium-period south swell may arrive Saturday

